I normally don’t include pop-up stores in my Retail Roundup because they come and go – by definition. But I’m making an exception because of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on retail.

Months of business shutdowns because of the pandemic have left retailers looking for ways to unload huge amounts of excess inventory, including offering steep discounts.

The high-end women’s clothing chain Lafayette 148 New York is responding to the glut with pop-up stores, including one that opened recently at Tanger Outlets Riverhead, where, a spokeswoman said, prices will be 60% off regular retail.

Lafayette 148 has 28 permanent boutiques, including one that opened at the Americana Manhasset shopping center in November. The Brooklyn-based retailer’s merchandise also is sold in department stores, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Once COVID hit, retailers started canceling their orders for spring. But we had already cut the items for spring, so now they will be at our outlet stores,” Lafayette 148 spokeswoman Nicole Allen said.

The 3,500-square-foot pop-up at Tanger Outlets Riverhead will be open until Jan. 31, she said.

Lafayette 148 also will open two more pop-ups at outlets in Orange County, N.Y., and Florida this summer, she said.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.