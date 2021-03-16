Long Island’s real estate boom is still going strong.

Suffolk County homes sold for a median price of $475,000 last month, an 18% gain compared with the previous February, and in Nassau County the median home price jumped annually by 14%, to $600,000, the OneKey MLS multiple listing service reported Tuesday.

The median price of homes that went into contract last month made year-over-year gains of almost 20% in Suffolk and 17% in Nassau, the listing service reported.

The number of homes listed for sale plunged by nearly 49% in Suffolk and 33% in Nassau, compared with the previous February, listing service figures show.

At last month’s pace of pending sales, it would take just over two months to sell all the homes listed in Suffolk and 2.8 months in Nassau. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes.

Despite the scarce supply of listings, the housing market remained busy last month. In Suffolk County, the number of home sales increased by 22% and pending sales jumped by 19%, compared with the previous February. In Nassau County, home sales activity made year-over-year gains of 21% and the number of homes going into contract rose by 16% annually, OneKey MLS said.