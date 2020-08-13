Long Island homes went into contract at a furious pace in July, as buyers and sellers rushed back into the market after the nearly three-month shutdown.

The number of pending sales spiked by 60.6% in Nassau County and by 55.6% in Suffolk last month, compared with a year earlier, OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service that includes Long Island, reported Thursday.

The supercharged pace of pending sales could be due — at least in part — to pent-up demand from the COVID-19 shutdown, which banned showings and other in-person work by real estate agents from late March until June 10. Looking at pending sales from January through July, the number of homes going into contract fell by nearly 16% in Nassau and almost 10% in Suffolk, compared with the same period in 2019, listing service figures show.

The shutdown put a damper on closed home sales in July, which fell annually by 38% in Nassau and nearly 36% in Suffolk, the listing service reported.

Prices increased in both counties. In Nassau, closed sale prices ticked up 1.1% annually, to a median $551,250, and pending sale prices rose by 6.4%, to a median $580,000. Suffolk County median closed sale prices jumped by 5.8% to $439,000 and pending sale prices rose by 8.4% to $450,000, the listing service reported.

Buyers faced a drastic shortage of homes for sale, with inventory down annually by 16% in Nassau and nearly 32% in Suffolk, listing service figures show. At the current pace of closed sales, it would take 6.2 months to sell all the homes listed in Nassau and 4.4 months in Suffolk. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes.

