Long Island could lose up to 28% of its jobs by Dec. 31 because of the coronavirus and subsequent shutdown of all nonessential activity to slow the virus’ spread, according to a report to be released Thursday.

The estimated net loss of 375,000 jobs would come after employers recall workers who have been laid off or furloughed. More than 200,000 of the jobs were lost in March and April, the height of the pandemic. The state Department of Labor reports that the Island had about 1.3 million nonfarm jobs last year.

The coronavirus employment losses will mean less economic activity in Nassau and Suffolk counties — $61 billion this year or about 38% of the gross domestic product, the sum of all goods and services produced here. Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of Long Island's GDP of $162.4 billion, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“Earnings and spending losses may be even greater in 2021 owing to prolonged recovery within some sectors coupled with expiring unemployment benefits,” said the report’s author HR & A Advisors, an economic development consulting firm in Manhattan.

The counties commissioned the report to bolster their lobbying for additional federal and state aid. HR & A estimated the 2020 revenue loss for Nassau is $360 million and for Suffolk, $325 million.

“With the fastest rise of unemployment on record leading to a complete fall off of economic activity, this report further outlines the stark reality of our local economy and the continued pain among our businesses and minority communities — hit hardest by the pandemic in more ways than one,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. “We cannot recover from this devastating crisis alone — Washington needs to step in now with support for local governments, so we can continue to provide vital services for our residents.”

Curran and others pointed to the report’s findings that low-wage workers, those with a high school diploma or less, and Hispanics, have been the most affected by layoffs because they work in the hardest-hit industries: restaurants/hotels, health care/social services and retail.

Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality businesses shed about 65,000 jobs in the pandemic’s first two months, or two thirds of the sector’s total work force. Hispanics make up 27% of the sector's work force, the report states.

In the pandemic’s early days, Long Island lost jobs at a faster rate than New York City, its northern suburbs and New York State.

“This pandemic has caused hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders to lose their jobs, shuttered businesses, and turned our local economy upside down," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. "This report makes clear that federal aid from Congress is necessary if our region is going to rebound and recover from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.”

He and Curran will unveil the report at a Melville event Thursday.

They noted the prediction of the report’s author that it will take two years for local restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions, warehouses, recreation businesses and arts organizations to fully recover with 25% fewer employees.

Faring somewhat better, with a recovery period of one year, is a group that includes real estate agents, retail stores, farms, construction, utilities, health care, education, manufacturing and trade companies. Still, 15% of those jobs will be permanently lost, the report states.

The quickest recovery — six months — will occur with the group that includes finance, insurance, information, professional and technical services, and government, with only a 5% reduction in total employment.

“Recovery will occur in waves, with the starting point and duration differing by industry depending on public policy interventions, industry adaptivity, firm-worker dynamics and business size,” the report states.

The report, costing up to $130,000, was paid for by the counties’ industrial development agencies using fees collected from developers. Among those contributing research were Hofstra University, the developers’ group, Association for a Better Long Island, and the HIA-LI, formerly called the Hauppauge Industrial Association.