This story was reported by Bart Jones, Matthew Chayes, Candice Ferretti and John Valenti

Malls will be allowed to reopen in New York State this Friday under certain conditions, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday as Long Island began Phase 4 of its economic reopening plan.

Cuomo said that to be allowed to reopen, malls would need special air filtering systems that could help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. It was unclear Wednesday afternoon which malls on Long Island could meet the standard.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said it was "great news" the county’s malls could permit in-person shoppers.

“I was hoping this news would come down,” Curran said. Cuomo “understands the importance of the malls to our economy and to a reopening. And I’m happy you are reassured that we can do this in a safe way. That we can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

Also under Phase 4 on Long Island, religious gatherings of up to 33% capacity are allowed; 50-person gatherings can begin; and museums, zoos, nonprofit gardens and historical sites would open to the public.

Curran said she had advocated for the safe reopening of the county’s malls, saying they should be able to open with proper air filters. She said she was reassured by one of the major mall operators that filters were installed but declined to give the name of the mall when questioned, citing a confidential conversation.

Curran stressed that business owners were taking precautions seriously because “nobody wants to be the place where something bad happened.”

“It was just a few weeks ago that we started with Phase 1 and here we are now entering Phase 4 — on time, no delay and those two weeks in between held fast," Curran said. "And that is thanks to our residents, it’s thanks to our businesses and it’s thanks to their common sense, knowing that this is the key to a successful and healthy reopening. Knowing that social distancing is the key to a successful and healthful reopening and I am incredibly proud of Nassau County."

As Long Island began Phase 4, business leaders advising the governor warned that compliance with coronavirus protocols was at the forefront of any progress and that the failure of Long Islanders to remain vigilant could lead to setbacks, as has happened in many other states across America.

"We have to make sure we're not going backwards," said Robert F. Mujica, director of the New York State Division of the Budget, during a Wednesday webinar hosted by Newsday Live in conjunction with the Long Island Association.

He said Long Islanders could not lull themselves into a false sense of security, thinking Phase 4 reopening means all was normal and precautions were no longer necessary. Masks, hand-washing, social distancing protocols and following all safety guidelines have led us from some of the highest infection rates in the United States to some of the lowest.

Check back for updates on this developing story.