NY factories may apply for new COVID relief aid totaling $970,000

The stamping area at NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. in Amityville, where metal is formed for lock parts, pictured in 2018. Credit: Corey Sipkin

Factories on Long Island and across the state can vie for nearly $1 million from four new COVID-19 relief programs, state officials said.

The New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which consists of four centers including one at Stony Brook University, is accepting applications now.

Each relief program focuses on a pressing need among the state’s factories: securing personal protective equipment, or PPE, for employees; bringing overseas production to New York State; making operations more efficient; and preparing for future pandemics or other emergencies. The total value of the four programs is $970,000

Awards worth up to $10,000

Each program offers grants or services valued at up to $10,000 per applicant.

The Stony Brook center is helping to administer the program that aids factories in relocating production activity to New York that’s being done in foreign countries. However, local manufacturers may apply to any of the programs, according to John Mackowiak, a spokesman for the manufacturing partnership.

"There are no application deadlines," he said. "To secure funding, it’s best to move expeditiously to submit applications before the funding runs out."

More information may be found at newyorkmep.org/2020-program.

Help for inventors

Separately, the Stony Brook center announced that it’s taking applications from manufacturers that want to partner with the university in competing for grant funding from FuzeHub, an Albany organization focused on turning inventions into commercial products made in New York State.

The grants are up to $50,000 per applicant.

Companies should submit their application to the Stony Brook center by March 15 at 4 p.m.; up to three companies will be selected to compete in the statewide contest.

To apply, go to nwsdy.li/SBUfuze.

More information is available by sending an email to MTRC@stonybrook.edu or by calling 631-216-7129.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

