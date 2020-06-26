TODAY'S PAPER
Microsoft to permanently close all physical stores

The Microsoft Corp. logo is seen on an exterior wall of a Microsoft store inside the Prudential Center mall in Boston on Aug. 23, 2012.  Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.

Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the U.S. and several others abroad where they showcase and sell laptops and other hardware. Friday’s announcement reflects what the company calls a “strategic change” for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

Microsoft said it would “reimagine” the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney, Australia and at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said the closures would result in a pretax charge of about $450 million, or 5 cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30. The company didn’t say if the move would result in layoffs.

