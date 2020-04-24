TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
45° Good Afternoon
BusinessCoronavirus

Newsday secures $10M Paycheck Protection Program loan

Newsday's headquarters in Melville.

Newsday's headquarters in Melville. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Newsday has secured a $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan to preserve jobs in the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Publisher Debby Krenek said.

“We are a local, independent media organization with no large corporate resources behind us while our advertising revenue continues to significantly decline,” she said in a memo to employees on Thursday. “The temporary relief we are receiving from the PPP is essential for us to maintain our staff as we all work harder than ever to serve our community.”

Newspapers, magazines, websites, television stations and other media have reported steep declines in ad revenue since the coronavirus hit. Many have seen subscription revenue increase, though not enough to make up for lost ad dollars, according to industry trade groups.

The number of layoffs and furloughs in the industry totals about 30,000 since the coronavirus outbreak and shutdown of nonessential activities last month, according to the Poynter Institute, a journalism think tank in Florida that received a $737,400 PPP loan.

Other media companies receiving PPP loans include the Seattle Times, which got $9.9 million; Tampa Bay Times, $8.5 million, and the Axios website, $5 million.

The PPP program, created as part of a $2 trillion  federal stimulus package, exhausted its initial $349 billion in federal loan guarantees last week. Congress approved additional funding to restart the program Thursday night. 

Loan recipients generally must have 500 or fewer employees. However, newspaper publishers qualify up to 1,000 employees; Newsday employs about 670 people.

The maximum loan is $10 million with a 1% interest rate and two-year term. In some instances, the loan maybe entirely forgivable.

The closure of small papers and widespread layoffs at small radio and television stations has spurred four industry advocacy groups — the News Media Alliance, National Newspaper Association, National Association of Broadcasters and America's Newspapers — to ask Congress for a bailout. “Local news operations are in immediate peril due to COVID-19 and we need Congress to act now,” they said in an April 9 letter. 

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search