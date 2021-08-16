Renee Fondacaro, founder of Old Field Apothecary, always liked experimenting with essential oils.

But it wasn’t until the pandemic hit and she was trying to find "boredom busters" that she discovered an interest in making candles using the oils.

It started with buying a candle-making kit online.

"I wanted to explore and expand on my creativity and my love for essential oils," says Fondacaro, 50, of Old Field.

The former nurse soon discovered she liked making candles, but as a two-time cancer survivor who is vigilant about environmental contaminants, she knew she wanted to make something that was natural and clean-burning for her home.

Before her candle-making days, "I never really knew the word ‘phthalate,’ " she said. "It’s in some candles and could have negative health effects." The CDC says some phthalates can affect the reproductive system in animals.

So after months of experimenting and researching, Fondacaro came up with a vegan wax blend candle that she says is gluten free, toxin free and paraben and phthalate free. She buys the wax from an FDA-approved U.S. manufacturer.

She started giving candles to friends suffering from loss and depression from the pandemic, thinking it would help with their mental wellness.

They persuaded her to start selling the candles, and her business was born in fall 2020. She now sells her hand-poured candles online, in stores and has even created an exclusive line for the Raynham Hall Museum in Oyster Bay.

Fondacaro said revenues have been increasing 20% monthly since she launched in October, and she's looking to expand into stores and boutiques on the East End and other villages on Long Island.

When you started making candles to occupy time during the pandemic did you think it would turn into a business?

When I first started I didn’t imagine I’d be running a business. It just snowballed into a business without me even realizing it.

Why was making clean-burning candles important to you?

As a cancer survivor, I wanted to create a candle that was toxin-free. Phthalate [a common ingredient in fragrance oils] is in plastics and in some candles. The vegan wax I buy is definitely more expensive than commercial waxes. But my goal was to produce a beautiful, clean-burning luxury candle at accessible prices. [Candles range from $25-$40.]

You started with candles, but you have expanded, right?

I also sell wax melts and room sprays on my website.

What stores are you in and what led to creating an exclusive line for Raynham Hall’s gift shop?

My first sale was at an outdoor market at The Shoppes at East Wind [in Wading River] in October. My first store was Slate in Port Jefferson. [She’s also in Chocology in Stony Brook, The Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook and Collective Clothing Boutique in East Setauket.] A good friend and customer who is a trustee on the museum’s board told me they were opening a gift shop and asked if I’d be interested in selling a candle line there.

You created three scents for the museum?

The three scents created for the Raynham Hall Education Center and Gift Shop are Apple Orchard, Aged Teakwood, and Victorian Romance [a floral scent]. These three scents were created to represent the rich history of Oyster Bay and Raynham Hall.

How many scents do you have?

I have over 40. I have summer, fall and winter scents. I do traditional scents and make my own custom blends. Summer scents include mango and coconut milk and pink peony and nectarine.

Do you take suggestions?

Yes — somebody asked me to make a candle that smells like thunder! I’m going to work on it. It would definitely have an earthy component.

What’s next?

I’d like to offer more size options [current candle sizes are 9 and 12 ounces] and offer travel tins and make custom party favors for weddings and events.