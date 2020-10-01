TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
BusinessCoronavirus

NYS program to help COVID-impacted small businesses sell online

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in March,

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in March, said "By helping small businesses grow their digital presence, we're providing them the tools to be more competitive, resilient and successful." Credit: Office of the Governor

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Small businesses in New York that want to increase their online sales will receive discounts and technical assistance from several online shopping platforms under a state program approved Thursday.

Empire State Digital aims to help small businesses start selling goods and services online or to increase those sales as they struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the discounts being offered is free use of Shopify for 90 days for businesses registering with the online platform before Nov. 30, free website-building tools from Square Online and free training from Etsy.

The program was unanimously approved Thursday by the board of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency. ESD worked with the state Department of Financial Services to create the program.

"By helping small businesses grow their digital presence, we’re providing them the tools to be more competitive, resilient and successful," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

More information may be found at nwsdy.li/ESD.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

The Diocese of Rockville Centre says payouts stemming Diocese of Rockville Centre files for bankruptcy
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continued to call for State: New app to help NY residents detect potential exposure to COVID-19
Town board member Joan Cergol, right, with Irene Huntington launches initiative to commemorate Black pioneers
A shoplifter was killed in a confrontation outside Police: 7-Eleven shoplifter killed in confrontation
Nassau conducted a nearly two-year investigation against county DA: No charges will be filed against comptroller in payout probe
The new MLB flagship store on 51st Street More than 10,000 caps featured in new MLB flagship store in NYC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search