Small businesses in New York that want to increase their online sales will receive discounts and technical assistance from several online shopping platforms under a state program approved Thursday.

Empire State Digital aims to help small businesses start selling goods and services online or to increase those sales as they struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the discounts being offered is free use of Shopify for 90 days for businesses registering with the online platform before Nov. 30, free website-building tools from Square Online and free training from Etsy.

The program was unanimously approved Thursday by the board of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency. ESD worked with the state Department of Financial Services to create the program.

"By helping small businesses grow their digital presence, we’re providing them the tools to be more competitive, resilient and successful," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

More information may be found at nwsdy.li/ESD.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.