The Paramount, John W. Engeman Theater and Tilles Center are among nearly 90 local entertainment venues to win $50.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief grants, according to a Newsday analysis.

The Paramount, on New York Avenue in Huntington village, secured $7 million, the largest Long Island grant from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

The SVOG was established to help concert halls, playhouses, independent movie theaters and producers of live entertainment that were shut down for months to slow the coronavirus' spread. The program was funded with $16 billion by Congress and then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Besides the Paramount, large grants were received by Northport's Engeman, $2.6 million; Tilles, a performing arts center on Long Island University's Brookville campus, $2.3 million; Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, $2.1 million, and the Argyle Theatre in Babylon village, $1.7 million, according to the analysis of data from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which runs the SVOG.

"These hard-hit venues need assistance to fully recover from the unanticipated expenses and debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Matt Coleman, a spokesman for SBA's Region II, which includes New York State.

Nationwide, $9 billion in SVOG funding had been awarded to 11,321 venues as of Aug. 23.

New York received the largest share: $1.4 billion for 1,297 venues. Long Island accounted for just 4% of the funding statewide.

Other local venues winning grants of more than $1 million include The Space in Westbury and Stephen Talkhouse bar in Amagansett, according to the Newsday analysis.

SVOG money can be used to pay employee wages, rent and mortgage payments, utility bills, state and local taxes, insurance and production costs, SBA officials said.

The agency is now inviting recipients of first-round SVOG funding to apply for a second grant.

To be eligible, the venue must show at least a 70% loss in revenue for the January-March period compared with revenue for the same period in 2019. The second grant may be up to 50% of the first, with the combined total not to exceed $10 million.

"These supplemental grants will go to the hardest-hit Shuttered Venue Operators Grant awardees not only on Long Island but across the country to ensure they can get back on their feet," Coleman said on Friday.

SBA is no longer accepting applications for first-round grants.

Venues that receive a second SVOG will have additional time to use the money. It can be used to pay expenses accrued through June 30, 2022.

More information may be found at sba.gov/svog.