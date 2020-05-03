TODAY'S PAPER
Paycheck Protection Program has used more than half its funding

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza addresses a White House

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza addresses a White House briefing last month.  Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The marquee loan program for small businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic has exhausted more than half of its funding in one week.

Federal officials announced Sunday that $175.7 billion in federal guarantees for Paycheck Protection Program loans were used to back 2.2 million in loans from banks and other private lenders between April 27 and May 1.

The PPP reopened April 27 with more than $300 billion in loan guarantees after exhausting $349 billion in guarantees during April 3 to 16.

Lenders have been criticized for favoring public companies and longtime customers over small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration, which approves the loan guarantees, came under fire last week for limiting the number of loan applications a lender could submit for SBA approval at any given time.

SBA administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the second round of PPP has seen more funds going to small businesses. They said the average loan amount is $79,460 compared with $206,000 in the first round.

“The program is broadly based and assisting the smallest of small businesses,” Carranza and Mnuchin said in a statement on Sunday.

PPP loans generally go to businesses with 500 or fewer employees and are for up to $10 million. The interest rate is 1% with a two-year term and the entire amount is forgivable in some instances. Newsday secured a $10 million PPP loan.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business.

