Free PPE 'starter kits' offered to small businesses in Nassau County

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Nassau County began accepting applications Wednesday from small businesses for free face masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protection equipment, officials said.

Owners of businesses that have been open at least one year, have 20 or fewer employees and gross revenue of less than $3 million are eligible for the free “PPE starter kits” from the county.

The one-page application may be found at boostnassau.net.

Richard Kessel, chairman of the county’s Local Economic Assistance Corp., said 1,000 kits will be given out initially. The corporation is contributing $100,000 and the county’s Office of Community Development is contributing $400,000 to the initiative.

“The most important thing that small businesses are asking for, other than ‘When can I reopen,’ is PPE,” Kessel said. “They say, ‘I can’t get it, I can’t afford it.’…I hope these kits will be helpful to small businesses as they begin to reopen.”

Each kit comes with a  digital thermometer, five face shields, 400 face masks, 100 pairs of gloves, 1,800 sanitary wipes and two gallons of hand sanitizer.  

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

