TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
BusinessCoronavirus

LI firms win $1.1 million from NYS to make face shields, surgical masks

Face shields are being assembled at Farmingdale's D'Addario

Face shields are being assembled at Farmingdale's D'Addario & Co., which will double production of face shields to 1.2 million with a $341,000 grant. Credit: Johnny Milano

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Two local manufacturers will share $1.1 million in grants to make personal protective equipment to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Islandaire will use a $800,000 grant to go from producing air conditioners to 2 million surgical masks in the next six months. The St. James company expects the $3.9 million project will add 10 people to its workforce, officials said.

D’Addario & Co. will double production of face shields to 1.2 million with a $341,000 grant. The East Farmingdale manufacturer has switched some of its production from guitar strings, drum heads and other musical instrument accessories to face shields.

Speaking Friday at D’Addario, Lt. Gov. Kathleen Hochul said, "When we were scouring the earth in search of personal protective equipment, New York State’s manufacturers answered the call to support our COVID-19 frontline heroes." These companies serve as "a model for how we build back better for the post-pandemic future," she said.

Hochul toured D’Addario’s face shield department with CEO John D’Addario III, chief innovation officer and chairman Jim D’Addario, and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The company has more than 850 employees.

When the pandemic forced nonessential businesses to shut down in March, D’Addario began producing face shields for sale to hospitals. The company’s Dynatomy shields are approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

"It’s our intention to manufacture these shields as long as they’re needed in New York or anywhere around the globe," Jim D’Addario said. "We feel an immense responsibility to do our part in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis."

Cuomo established the grant program for PPE producers in March. Other local recipients include test-sample kit maker Empire Bio Diagnostics Corp. in Mineola, face shield producer Clear-Vu Medical in Central Islip and test maker Chembio Diagnostics Inc. in Hauppauge.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Union representatives for the UFCW Local 2013 say Union calls for stronger protection at factory after COVID-19 outbreak
The Town of Brookhaven landfill, located off of Brookhaven committee member resigns over Facebook posts
A rendering of the Loft area at UBS See the luxury spaces at Isles' UBS Arena
David Kilmnick, president and chief executive of the Gay Catholics buoyed by pope's civil union support
Seventh-graders read their winning essays about Jupiter Hammon, Free verse: New edition of book enlarges life of Black poet Jupiter Hammon
At least 64 positive COVID-19 test results were LIU students to return, with enhanced safety measures
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search