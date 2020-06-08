Suffolk County began accepting applications on Monday from small businesses in the county for free reusable face masks and hand sanitizer.

Owners of businesses with 20 or fewer employees may participate in the Suffolk County Small Business COVID-19 Supply Program. Nonprofits and faith-based organizations in the county are also eligible, according to a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Bellone.

Applicants will receive two reusable cloth masks per employee and, upon request, one gallon of hand sanitizer. The Personal Protective Equipment supplies will be distributed to the first 1,000 qualified applicants.

The application can be found at nwsdy.li/suffppe.

Spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle said the county is using “existing available supplies” of PPE from the federal and state governments, so there is no cost to Suffolk County for the program.

Successful applicants will be notified by the county about when they can pick up the free PPE at the county’s Fire Academy in Yaphank, she said.