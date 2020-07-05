The Paycheck Protection Program, Washington’s marquee coronavirus loan program for small businesses and nonprofits, has been extended until Aug. 8.

President Donald Trump signed a bill into law over the holiday weekend that extends the application deadline for the PPP for five weeks, according to a White House announcement.

Trump’s action on July 4 means the U.S. Small Business Administration can resume approving PPP loan applications. The agency stopped processing forms on June 30 at midnight, the program’s original deadline.

More than $130 billion in federal guarantees for PPP loans are still available, according to the SBA.

About 4.8 million loans had been made by banks and other private lenders, totaling $520.6 billion, as of 5 p.m. on June 30. The program started on April 3.

Approval of the bill extending the PPP deadline started in the Senate with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) calling for a quick vote, surprising some of his colleagues. Still, the vote was unanimous and came less than four hours before the program’s June 30 expiration. The following day, the House of Representatives unanimously approved the bill and it was sent to the White House.

In New York State, more than 316,800 PPP loans have been made, totaling $38.1 billion as of June 27. The SBA hasn’t provided data for Long Island, but the agency’s regional administrator, Steve Bulger, said last week that “both Nassau and Suffolk counties represent a good number of the New York” loans.

The federally guaranteed loans are for up to $10 million with an interest rate of 1% and a five-year term. The loans may be forgiven in some cases, and borrowers must have 500 or fewer employees. Newsday received a $10 million loan.