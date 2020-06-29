Tuesday is the last day that the U.S. Small Business Administration will approve applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The coronavirus relief program, begun on April 3, has provided federal guarantees to almost $519 billion in loans from banks and other private lenders to nearly 4.8 million small businesses and nonprofits as of Saturday, according to SBA. Based on the data, more than $134 billion in guarantees are still available.

Small-business advocates are calling on Congress to extend the PPP deadline, saying minority- and women-owned businesses and those in rural areas need more time to apply. On Capitol Hill, there’s some support for pushing off the deadline but White House aides have said they first must evaluate the PPP’s effectiveness.

“Many of the smallest, most vulnerable businesses were shut out of the first round of funding and have since struggled to find lenders or determine if the program is workable for their business,” said John Arensmeyer, founder of the lobbying group Small Business Majority in Washington and a California entrepreneur. “It is up to Congress to ensure…critical relief funds do not lapse because of the closing application window.”

He and others said the PPP, while implemented quickly by SBA and the Department of Treasury, has been undermined by ever-changing regulations that reduced participation by banks and small businesses. SBA issued 18 sets of rule changes and 17 updates to its Frequently Asked Questions for lenders and borrowers in the PPP's first 10 weeks, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office.

“To help quickly disburse funds, SBA allowed lenders to rely on borrower certifications to determine borrowers’ eligibility, raising the potential for fraud,” GAO said in its 403-page report.

Among PPP recipients, the industries receiving the most loan funds, more than 12% each, where health care/social assistance, professional/scientific/technical services and construction. Ten percent went to manufacturing and 8% to hotels and restaurants, according to SBA.

In New York State, more than 316,800 PPP loans have been made, totaling $38.1 billion as of Saturday. SBA hasn't provided data for Long Island, but regional administrator Steve Bulger said Monday that "both Nassau and Suffolk counties represent a good number of the New York" loans.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The PPP has helped "small businesses nationwide pay their bills and keep workers employed during the COVID-19 public health emergency, including many on Long Island," he said.

The federally-guaranteed loans are for up to $10 million with an interest rate of 1% and a five-year term. The loans may be forgiven in some cases. Newsday received a $10 million loan.

In the metropolitan area, PPP loans helped to sustain small businesses that saw their cash balances drop 14% on average in March and early April, said Diana Farrell, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s research institute.

“A global pandemic and stay-at-home orders create a hard environment for any company to operate in – but it can be a death sentence for small businesses, which already operate on thin cash buffers,” she said.

Data show that PPP recipients did what Congress wanted: They brought back laid off and furloughed employees.

A study of 100,000 customers of the small-business payroll service Gusto in San Francisco found the hiring and rehiring rates in late April through early June were nearly twice as high for those who received PPP loans compared with those who did not, 34% vs. 18%. However, most haven’t recalled all employees who were idled in March.

“PPP aid has helped to provide stabilization from the initial free fall in March,” said Daniel Sternberg, data science chief at Gusto. But the aid “has not yet been enough to create a return to pre-COVID employment levels.”