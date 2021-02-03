One quarter of the available Paycheck Protection Program loans were made in the first three weeks after the COVID-relief program reopened last month, federal data shows.

More than 891,000 borrowers received a total of $72.7 billion from banks and other private lenders between Jan. 11-31, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which oversees the program. That’s 26% of the more than $284 billion in federal loan guarantees authorized by Congress in late December.

Only 5% of the PPP loans made last month appear to have gone to minority- and women-owned businesses and those located in low-income neighborhoods.

SBA had set aside Jan. 11-14 to approve loan applications for such borrowers via community financial institutions. The agency was responding to criticism that the smallest of small businesses had difficulty securing PPP loans last year. The institutions made 46,090 loans, totaling $3.4 billion, or 5% of all loans, the data shows.

Most of the PPP loans — $68 billion, or 93% — are second loans to borrowers who exhausted their first one last year. The average loan size is $102,228.

To be eligible for a second loan, the borrower must have 300 or fewer employees and report a revenue decline of 25% or more in one three-month period last year compared with the same period in 2019. The second loan is up to $2 million per applicant, said Matt Coleman, a spokesman for SBA's Region II, which includes New York State.

First-time borrowers shared $4.8 billion in loan funds last month and the average loan size is $21,157. First-time loans are up to $10 million and the applicant must have 500 or fewer employees, Coleman said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The sectors receiving the most PPP loans last month were hotels/restaurants, construction and professional/technical services.

New York State was third behind California and Texas in the number of approved loans: 51,667 loans, totaling $5.1 billion.

SBA did not release data for Long Island.

The latest version of the PPP ends on March 31, though the federal loan guarantees are being used more slowly than in April when the first allotment of $349 billion was exhausted in two weeks.

PPP loans come with a 1% interest rate and five-year term. They are fully or partially forgivable if borrowers meet certain criteria.

More information is available at nwsdy.li/SBAPPP.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.