A Hauppauge company's rapid diagnostic test for the coronavirus has been approved by the FDA for use in the United States, officials said.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. announced it will begin shipping the blood test this month after winning “emergency use authorization” from the federal Food and Drug Administration. Test results are produced in 15 minutes.

Chembio, together with British test maker LumiraDX, developed the point-of-care test in about a week. The local company announced March 20 it had won a $4 million purchase order from the Brazilian government.

The test “can help improve clinical outcomes through the management of individual patients by enabling clinicians to understand the likelihood of past and present infection and to manage populations as a whole,” said Richard Eberly, who took the reins at Chembio as CEO last month.

He said the rapid test helps physicians determine a patient’s current or past exposure to the coronavirus by detecting the presence of antibodies in the blood that are produced by the body in response to the virus. The number of IgM and IgG antibodies signals whether the patient may still be infectious and could possibly transmit the virus to others, he said.

Last month, President Donald Trump vowed to speed up the FDA’s approval of tests and vaccines for the coronavirus. He and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have said increased testing is critical to slowing the virus’ spread.

In Brazil, the Chembio test will be used in the public health system under an emergency use authorization from the Ministry of Health.

The quick development of a coronavirus test highlights “Chembio’s ability to respond in an expeditious manner to global pandemics with differentiated solutions, as demonstrated previously with Zika and Ebola,” said Gail S. Page, a company director and former interim CEO.

Chembio recently moved into a new headquarters, factory and warehouse at 555 Wireless Blvd., where about 250 people work. The company has smaller operations in Malaysia, Germany and Brazil.

Chembio, with its shares traded on the Nasdaq stock market, reported a loss of $13.7 million last year on revenue of $34.5 million.