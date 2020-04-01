Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Henry Schein Inc. is rolling out more COVID-19 blood tests whose broad distribution eventually could help clear Americans to return to work.

Henry Schein, a member of the White House COVID-19 Supply Chain Task Force, announced Wednesday it is the exclusive distributor of the 15-minute test made by closely held Morrisville, North Carolina-based BioMedomics.

Melville-based Henry Schein, Long Island's largest public company, late last month announced a deal with SD BioSensor, a South Korean company, to distribute hundreds of thousands of another rapid blood test for the new coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled economies around the world as governments enforce isolation protocols to limit the spread of the contagion.

But a research report from analysts at Manhattan-based Citigroup Inc. says that widespread deployment of the blood tests, which detect antibodies associated with COVID-19, could reach more than half of working age Americans by the end of the month.

Widespread deployment would allow tens of thousands of U.S. workers who had been exposed to the virus to return to work, the report said.

"These tests are important because they are fast and can be deployed where they are needed to help return our citizens to the workforce," Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein chief executive, said in a statement.