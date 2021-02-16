LI executive Scott Rechler to host video series on NYC's future after COVID
Long Island real estate developer Scott Rechler is hosting a video series on "how to rebuild" New York City after the pandemic, starting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The first video features Rechler, CEO of RXR Realty in Uniondale, interviewing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Subsequent guests will include Sen. Chuck Schumer on Feb. 25, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) on March 2 and Alice M. Greenwald, CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, on March 10. All the videos will air at 7 p.m.
The series is called "Recalibrate Reality: The Future of NY with Scott Rechler" and is a collaboration between the Regional Plan Association, where Rechler is chairman, and the 92nd Street Y, a major events center.
Each video will run about 30 minutes and depending on the guest may include Long Island content, said spokesman Richard Bamberger. To watch, go to nwsdy.li/NYCfuture.
Rechler said, "After COVID-19, we’re not returning to the world that once-was, so we can’t rely on the playbooks of the past." The series "will allow for substantive conversations with leaders from a diverse array of backgrounds in which we will be able to explore thoughtful solutions to the challenges we face today and beyond," he said.
92nd Street Y CEO Seth Pinsky, who also is an adviser to RXR, said, "As we come upon the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown, the future of New York City is literally at stake…Recalibrate Reality will bring leaders from all sectors to the table for in-depth and candid conversations of the type that we desperately need to be having right now," he said.
