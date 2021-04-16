TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
BusinessCoronavirus

Staffing, COVID precautions, raw materials among hurdles to business growth, polls show

The businesses surveyed said employee compensation had risen

The businesses surveyed said employee compensation had risen over the past year. Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Staffing levels, the price of raw materials and continued COVID-19 safety precautions will undercut businesses’ ability to meet increased demand when the economy rebounds, according to two surveys released on Friday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found 37% of retailers and service firms in the metropolitan area saying their "major constraint" to future growth is not having enough employees to fulfill additional orders when the recession ends.

Other constraints are residual coronavirus precautions, identified by 32% of firms, and rising employee salaries, 21%.

In a separate survey, half of manufacturers across the state said their biggest hurdle to capitalizing on the economic recovery is raw materials -- where to get a sufficient supply and the rising price of them. Staffing levels is the next challenge, identifed by 38% of factories.

The New York Fed surveyed about 125 factories and about 200 service firms in April 2-9, with Long Islanders participating in both polls.

The businesses were asked about changes in employee compensation over the past year.

"Among service firms, the average change was a rise of 1.6% for existing workers and 2.4% for new hires," the bank said. "Among manufacturers, the averages were considerably higher: increases of 4% and 5.2%, respectively.

Bank economists Jason Bram and Richard Deitz said metro-area service firms turned optimistic this month about the economy for the first time since the virus struck a year ago. They have lagged manufacturers for months.

"The survey's headline business activity index surged 35 points to 30.2," the first such rise since February 2020, the economists said. "Employment levels moved higher for the first time in over a year."

They continued, "Looking ahead, service firms expressed widespread optimism that conditions would improve, with the future employment index reaching a record high."

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Christopher Keller walks out of a Riverhead courtroom
Sini: Manorville man charged with hate crimes after shootings
New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs speaks
It's Jacobs vs left-wing Dems in intraparty fight
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and
Feds:  Spota and McPartland should serve 8 years in prison for Burke cover-up
COVID-19 continues to spread as people socialize more
The Smithtown Central School District returned to in-person
Trustees, candidates clash at school board meeting
Valerie Cincinelli's appearance in matrimonial court in Mineola
EX-NYPD officer pleads guilty to obstruction in murder-for-hire plot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?