Staffing levels, the price of raw materials and continued COVID-19 safety precautions will undercut businesses’ ability to meet increased demand when the economy rebounds, according to two surveys released on Friday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found 37% of retailers and service firms in the metropolitan area saying their "major constraint" to future growth is not having enough employees to fulfill additional orders when the recession ends.

Other constraints are residual coronavirus precautions, identified by 32% of firms, and rising employee salaries, 21%.

In a separate survey, half of manufacturers across the state said their biggest hurdle to capitalizing on the economic recovery is raw materials -- where to get a sufficient supply and the rising price of them. Staffing levels is the next challenge, identifed by 38% of factories.

The New York Fed surveyed about 125 factories and about 200 service firms in April 2-9, with Long Islanders participating in both polls.

The businesses were asked about changes in employee compensation over the past year.

"Among service firms, the average change was a rise of 1.6% for existing workers and 2.4% for new hires," the bank said. "Among manufacturers, the averages were considerably higher: increases of 4% and 5.2%, respectively.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bank economists Jason Bram and Richard Deitz said metro-area service firms turned optimistic this month about the economy for the first time since the virus struck a year ago. They have lagged manufacturers for months.

"The survey's headline business activity index surged 35 points to 30.2," the first such rise since February 2020, the economists said. "Employment levels moved higher for the first time in over a year."

They continued, "Looking ahead, service firms expressed widespread optimism that conditions would improve, with the future employment index reaching a record high."

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.