Long Island homeowners and renters in distress can make appointments to meet with housing counselors and attorneys on Aug. 27 at the Nassau County Bar Association.

The free open house will take place from 10 a.m. until at least 2 p.m., by appointment only.

Participants will meet with advisers under tents in the parking lot of the association’s headquarters at 15th and West streets in Mineola. Masks will be required, and they will be provided at the venue if needed. Social distancing also will be required. The event will take place rain or shine.

Housing counselors and attorneys will offer information about programs such as COVID-19 mortgage forbearance, hardship programs, loan modifications and payment options. Services are available in English and Spanish. The advisers are affiliated with the Homeowner Protection Program, funded by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James.

To register for the open house or to request telephone or virtual counseling, call 516-388-7556.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.