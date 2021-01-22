TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
BusinessCoronavirus

Suffolk County receives $7.58 million in federal rent relief assistance

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the funding

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the funding "will provide Suffolk's most vulnerable residents the financial aid necessary to keep a roof over their head." Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com @SarinaTrangle
Print

Suffolk County received $7.58 million in federal rental assistance funding and is exploring how to maximize payouts by partnering with the state government, Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development and Planning Rebecca Sinclair said.

Under an emergency rental assistance program, the state is slated to receive about $1.3 billion, with the Suffolk County government getting $7.58 million and the Suffolk region cumulatively taking in about $40 million through the municipal and county governments, according to Suffolk County estimates. The money may be used to cover rent, utilities and other housing costs for those who have lost income or otherwise suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19.

"With renters clamoring for relief, this influx of federal funding will provide Suffolk’s most vulnerable residents the financial aid necessary to keep a roof over their head," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

The county will prioritize those who make less than 50% of the area's median income — $44,350 for a single person or $63,300 for a family of four. But families earning up to 80% of the area median may qualify. Long Islanders who have been unemployed for at least 90 days will also be given greater consideration.

Qualified renters may receive up to 12 months of assistance — plus an additional three months if necessary for housing stability, under federal guidelines to state and local governments.

"The health side of this is to keep people in their current unit," Sinclair said. "We don't want a mass amount of renters moving around; we don't want people being destabilized in that way when we’re having a public health crisis."

Sinclair said the county would like to create uniform qualification policies with towns that receive federal funding, as well as Nassau County and the state. Standardization would ensure Long Islanders receive the same opportunities, she said.

Suffolk may be able to reduce administrative costs and maximize relief by collaborating with the state on an application and case management platform, Sinclair said.

"If you're in distress and your household is facing challenges, having to navigate a myriad of municipal pathways and portals and rules is not helping you," she said. "We're looking to standardize the experience."

Suffolk County may be poised to start accepting applications for its share of the funding by mid-February, according to Sinclair's estimates.

The county launched a $600,000 rent relief program in late 2020. More than 200 households applied, she said.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Dennis Schrader stands inside Landcraft Environments in Mattituck. Virtually gardening: Green thumbs pivot online
Former Democratic Rep. Steve Israel has taken himself Steve Israel says he won't take Israel ambassador job
The City of Glen Cove Police Department on Glen Cove OKs contract with police union
Habeeb Ahmed, chairman of the Westbury Mosque, Islamic Muslim leaders laud Biden's travel ban reversal
Nassau County Police Det. Erick Contreras Nassau Det. Erick Contreras, who served at Ground Zero, dies at 53
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his Mangano hearing seeking to overturn convictions delayed, court papers say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search