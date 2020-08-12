TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
BusinessCoronavirus

Demonstrators call on state senator to sponsor rent, mortgage relief bills 

Demonstrators from New York Communities for Change call

Demonstrators from New York Communities for Change call for State Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) to sponsor legislation that would offer financial aid to renters and homeowners affected by COVID-19. Credit: Johnny Milano

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com @SarinaTrangle
Print

Six protesters entered State Sen. Kevin Thomas Garden City office Wednesday and demanded to discuss legislative relief efforts with the Democrat.

Protesters from the Hempstead Chapter of New York Communities for Change, a group focused on fighting economic oppression, said Thomas — who represents the 6th District, which includes Hempstead — should sponsor three bills. 

Peggy Perkins, 37, is concerned about neighbors in Hempstead who have lost income and are struggling to pay rent. She said the government's pandemic relief has largely excluded undocumented New Yorkers and not fully addressed tenants' needs.

"If we don't act now, it will be too late," said Perkins, who works in credit repair. "Sen. Kevin Thomas must sponsor and pass these three bills today."

One measure would suspend tenants' and small homeowners' rent and mortgage bills from March 7 — when the governor declared a state of emergency — until 90 days after the emergency ends. The second bill would bolster the eviction moratorium currently in place by halting evictions and foreclosures for a year after the state of emergency ends. The final proposal would provide rental vouchers to New Yorkers who have lost or are at risk of losing their homes.

Thomas was not in his office. His spokeswoman Emily Mancini said the senator would be happy to discuss the proposals with the protesters. But she said Thomas would refrain from backing bills until his conference met and discussed several COVID-19 relief proposals. 

Without further government action, Long Island housing courts could begin hearing eviction cases Sept. 4. Tenants could be protected if judges determine they suffered financial hardship because of the pandemic, according to Bradley Schnur, an attorney who represents landlords and tenants on Long Island. 

In June, 85% of residential landlords surveyed by the Association for a Better Long Island reported that they collected rent from at least 90% of tenants; 40% had payment rates comparable to pre-pandemic norms.

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

A PSEG worker on the job on Middle Thousands of LIers still without power as temps heat up
From left, frustrated Cold Spring Harbor residents William LI man blocks in PSEG trucks, demands power restoration
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday, Aug. 9, State Democrats cheer nomination of Kamala Harris 
Photo of the NYCB Live / Nassau Veterans Possible first step toward securing Coliseum tenant
A state primary poling place in Mineola is Officials warn of more voting problems in November
Health officials say there's no bathing at Tanner Tanner Beach closed to bathing, health officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search