Where renters can go for help:

ISLAND-WIDE:

Health & Welfare Council of Long Island

Referrals for rent and other assistance programs

516-559-4450

efsp@hwcli.com

Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Long Island

Rent and other assistance

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

516-822-3132

svdpli.org

NASSAU:

Nassau Suffolk Law Services

Assistance with legal questions and concerns

516-292-8100

SUFFOLK:

Nassau Suffolk Law Services

Assistance with legal questions and concerns

Countywide: 631-232-2400

Riverhead and East End: 631-369-1112

Suffolk County Department of Social Services' Service Centers

Rent and other assistance

Coram Center

80 Middle Country Rd.

Coram, NY 11727

(631) 854-2300

Riverhead Center

893 E. Main St.

Riverhead, NY 11901-2542

(631) 852-3500

Smithtown Center

200 Wireless Blvd.

Hauppauge, NY 11788

(631) 853-8714

South West Center

2 S. 2nd St.

Deer Park, NY 11729

(631) 854-6600

Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc.

Rent and other assistance, with a focus on those with a path to self-sufficiency

eoc-suffolk.com

SEPA Mujer

Rent and other assistance, with priority given to people who are not eligible for government assistance and single parents

833-762-9832

sepamujer.org

Compiled by Sarina Trangle