TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
BusinessCoronavirus

Where LI renters can go for financial, legal help

Many LI renters are living with month-to-month anxiety

Many LI renters are living with month-to-month anxiety as the first of the month approaches and their rent comes due. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/relif

By Newsday Staff
Print

Where renters can go for help:

ISLAND-WIDE:

Health & Welfare Council of Long Island

Referrals for rent and other assistance programs

516-559-4450

efsp@hwcli.com

Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Long Island

Rent and other assistance

516-822-3132

svdpli.org

NASSAU:

Nassau Suffolk Law Services

Assistance with legal questions and concerns

516-292-8100

SUFFOLK:

Nassau Suffolk Law Services

Assistance with legal questions and concerns

Countywide: 631-232-2400

Riverhead and East End: 631-369-1112

Suffolk County Department of Social Services' Service Centers

Rent and other assistance

Coram Center

80 Middle Country Rd.

Coram, NY 11727

(631) 854-2300

Riverhead Center

893 E. Main St.

Riverhead, NY 11901-2542

(631) 852-3500

Smithtown Center

200 Wireless Blvd.

Hauppauge, NY 11788

(631) 853-8714

South West Center

2 S. 2nd St.

Deer Park, NY 11729

(631) 854-6600

Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc.

Rent and other assistance, with a focus on those with a path to self-sufficiency

eoc-suffolk.com

SEPA Mujer

Rent and other assistance, with priority given to people who are not eligible for government assistance and single parents

833-762-9832

sepamujer.org

Compiled by Sarina Trangle

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Sharon A. Dungee, superintendent of the Central Islip LI superintendents discuss social distancing in schools
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at an event Suffolk lawsuit: Generic drugmakers conspired to inflate prices
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaking at the Clinton Cuomo: Record low COVID-19 infection rate
Not all people who get the flu shot Q&A: Should you get the flu vaccine?
Retha Fernandez, Suffolk County's first chief officer of Panel offers ways to deal with perceived 'microaggression' at work
President Maurie McInnis said this week that Stony Stony Brook has fewer international students, but enrollment down just 200
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search