Where LI renters can go for financial, legal help
Where renters can go for help:
ISLAND-WIDE:
Health & Welfare Council of Long Island
Referrals for rent and other assistance programs
516-559-4450
efsp@hwcli.com
Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Long Island
Rent and other assistance
516-822-3132
NASSAU:
Nassau Suffolk Law Services
Assistance with legal questions and concerns
516-292-8100
SUFFOLK:
Nassau Suffolk Law Services
Assistance with legal questions and concerns
Countywide: 631-232-2400
Riverhead and East End: 631-369-1112
Suffolk County Department of Social Services' Service Centers
Rent and other assistance
Coram Center
80 Middle Country Rd.
Coram, NY 11727
(631) 854-2300
Riverhead Center
893 E. Main St.
Riverhead, NY 11901-2542
(631) 852-3500
Smithtown Center
200 Wireless Blvd.
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 853-8714
South West Center
2 S. 2nd St.
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 854-6600
Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc.
Rent and other assistance, with a focus on those with a path to self-sufficiency
SEPA Mujer
Rent and other assistance, with priority given to people who are not eligible for government assistance and single parents
833-762-9832
Compiled by Sarina Trangle
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime