Small restaurants on Long Island and across the state can receive grants of up to $5,000 for the purchase of partitions, heat lamps, insulated food delivery bags and other equipment needed to operate this winter because of COVID-19 dining restrictions, officials said.

The Raising the Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund has been established by Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency. The initial funding of more than $3 million comes from liquor distributors Diageo North America and Coastal Pacific Wine & Spirits.

The fund will be run by the nonprofit National Development Council in Manhattan. The council will begin accepting grant applications on Monday, officials said.

More information is available at esd.ny.gov/raising-bar-restaurant-recovery-fund, or nwsdy.li/RBRR, and the application is available at nysrestaurantrecovery.fluxx.io.

Weathering dining restrictions

ESD CEO Eric Gertler said many small restaurants and their employees have been harmed by the coronavirus-induced recession. "This fund is designed to help establishments adapt during this unprecedented time with assistance to sustain [them] during the winter months to come," he said on Monday.

Grant funds may be used for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery services, and compliance with COVID-19 prevention efforts, such as mask wearing and social distancing. Qualifying purchases can go back to Sept. 1.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eligible restaurants must have been operating on or before March 1, 2019, had revenue of $3 million or less in that year and provided sit-down dining. Eateries now providing takeout or grab-and-go food because of the virus are eligible.

Applicants must certify "they have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19," the officials said.

Diageo North America president Debra Crew called on other businesses and organizations "to join us in this endeavor to make the impact of the program even stronger."

Wayne E. Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, parent of Coastal Pacific Wine, said the grants will serve as "an essential lifeline to restaurant owners so they can continue to operate safely and stay afloat." Miami-based Southern Glazer’s has multiple warehouses on Underhill Boulevard in Syosset.

Other restaurant aid

The initiative comes about two months after Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced plans to distribute $2.2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to hard-pressed restaurants.

The grant amount is based on the size of a restaurant’s workforce, Curran spokeswoman Justine DiGiglio-Cifarelli said on Monday, adding 60% of the eligible restaurants will receive $10,000 grants and 40% will receive $5,000.

"We have enough eligible applicants to account for the total investment," she said. "However, there are some restaurants that are missing information on their application forms and we are urging them to submit any missing information as soon as possible."

Separately, the federal stimulus package signed into law last month boosted the size of Paycheck Protection Program loans for restaurants to 3.5 times of monthly payroll compared with 2.5 times for other borrowers.