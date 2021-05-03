The U.S. Small Business Administration will begin taking applications at noon on Monday, May 3, for a COVID-19 relief program for restaurants, bars and caterers.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, or RRF, has nearly $29 billion in grants to distribute nationwide. Businesses may receive up to $10 million to make up for revenue losses during the pandemic.

In Bellmore, Rose Tzanetos, owner and manager of Morning Rose Cafe, said she plans to look into the program, which was established on March 11 by Congress and President Joe Biden.

Tzanetos said she closed her gourmet brunch restaurant from mid-March to late May last year and again in January-February due to the pandemic. The eight-year-old business’ revenue last year was half of what it was in 2019 — but diners have since returned, and 10 of 11 employees are back on the job, she said.

"Yes, I could use a grant because everything’s costing me a fortune," Tzanetos said, referring to expenses tied to keeping customers and employees safe. "I didn’t make any money last year. I lost money."

If Tzanetos applies for the RRF and receives a grant, she said she would spend the money on "improving my business, making it better." She recently applied for a license to serve alcohol.

SBA officials said the agency will accept applications for the RRF until all the funding is distributed. A business may only apply once for the program.

More information, including the online application, may be found at sba.gov/restaurants.

What are the minimum and maximum grant amounts?

$1,000 and $10 million per applicant.

Does the grant have to be repaid?

Only if the money isn’t used for eligible expenses by March 11, 2023.

Is SBA processing some applications ahead of others?

The agency is only approving applications from businesses that are owned by women, veterans and members of minority groups or are in poor neighborhoods through May 23. However, business owners shouldn’t wait because applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning May 24.

Has money been set aside for the smallest restaurants and bars?

$5 billion in grants are reserved for businesses with 2019 gross receipts of $500,000 or less; $4 billion is for those with receipts of $501,000 to $1.5 million, and $500,000 for those with receipts of $50,000 or less.

Are snack bars and food trucks eligible?

Yes.

Are brewpubs, tasting rooms, wineries and inns eligible?

Yes, if at least 33% of their gross receipts come from selling food or beverages to consumers who go to their physical location.

Can a business that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan also win an RRF grant?

Yes, but the amount will be reduced by the PPP loan amount.

Is a business that applied for or secured a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, or SVOG, also eligible for the RRF?

No.

Does a business have to register with the federal government’s contracting website, System for Award Management, and have a Dun & Bradstreet number to apply for the RRF?

No, though these are required for another grant program, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants.

What documents must accompany the RRF application?

Applicants must complete IRS Form 4506-T so the SBA can access their income tax form. They also must demonstrate a drop in gross receipts last year compared with 2019.