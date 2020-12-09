Retailers warn of shipping delays during holiday season

This isn’t the year to procrastinate on your online holiday shopping.

Retailers are warning that orders could take longer than usual to arrive because consumers are increasingly buying everyday essentials and holiday gifts online.

Shipping companies like UPS and FedEx say that for most of 2020 they have been handling package volumes usually seen during the height of the holidays as people shop online to avoid trips to stores during the pandemic.

People choosing not to travel during the pandemic are also expected to ship more gifts to loved ones. Here’s what to know to make sure gifts arrive on time.

Stretching delivery capacity

Retailers and shipping companies have been preparing for extra packages. UPS and FedEx said they are hiring 100,000 and 70,000 seasonal workers respectively, and both say they are doing more weekend deliveries.

Still, the industry’s capacity could be short by up to 7 million packages a day leading up to Christmas, said Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping data.

"Don’t try to order after the 15th thinking you’ll get a better price, because the better price will be lost in extra shipping or not getting it on time," Jindel said.

UPS works with big retailers to make sure they know how much shipping capacity they can use during the holiday season, the company said in a statement. If retailers need more, UPS picks up the extra packages as space becomes available.

UPS said it wants to make sure it can accommodate other customers, including smaller businesses that are also seeing more holiday sales.

FedEx, which is predicting peak season shipping volumes will be 22% higher than last year, last month temporarily extended FedEx Ground transit times on some routes by one day.

Retailers’ rules for delivery by Dec. 25 vary. Crate & Barrel’s deadline for standard shipping is Thursday, Dec. 10. Lands’ End shoppers must order monogrammed gifts by Friday; the deadline for other items is Dec. 15. Macy’s and L.L. Bean give shoppers until Dec. 18 and 19, respectively.

Others have warned customers shipments may take longer than usual to arrive but haven’t set deadlines. Abercrombie & Fitch initially told shoppers they needed to shop by Dec. 4 if they didn’t want to pay for expedited shipping. The company has since said shoppers have more time but encouraged people to check the website before ordering because "this remains a very fluid situation."

Target’s website says high shipping volume could delay deliveries, but most packages shipped to customers’ homes will arrive within a day or two of the estimated date.

It could also depend on what you buy. Costco warned members last month it expected delivery delays with small parcels but didn’t expect big items like furniture, grills and appliances to be affected.

What to do if you're running late

Curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders can often be filled within a few hours. Many retailers that didn’t offer those services last year rolled them out after nonessential stores were forced to close during the pandemic.

Orders are filled at nearby stores so they can be ready quickly, though shoppers might not have access to every item a retailer carries.

Target said customers can place same-day pickup or delivery orders up until two hours before stores close on Dec. 24. Macy’s recommends placing same-day delivery orders by 10 a.m. and pickup orders by 3 p.m. Dec. 24 to ensure arrival by Dec. 25.

The services are convenient for last-minute shoppers but they can also reduce strain on delivery networks.