Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Suffolk County manufacturers can receive a sales-tax exemption of up to $100,000 on the purchase of equipment for making personal protective equipment and medicine, officials said.

The COVID-19 Sales Tax Relief Equipment Program was approved unanimously by the county’s Industrial Development Agency via a video conference on Tuesday. The COVID-19 exemption could potentially cover purchases made in a one-year period that are tied to the coronavirus pandemic, starting immediately.

The new program coincides with hospital systems facing shortages of PPE such as face masks and shields, gowns and gloves.

Businesses, large and small, have rushed to fill the void. D’Addario & Company Inc., a maker of musical instrument accessories in East Farmingdale, is turning out face shields. Automobile parts maker Long Island Racing LLC in Brentwood is producing masks, while Long Island Spirits in Baiting Hollow is mixing hand sanitizer instead of vodka and bourbon.

“I’ve been inspired to see local companies step up to the plate to develop and distribute the PPE supplies for our frontline workers,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, referring to doctors, nurses and other essential personnel.

Factories in Suffolk eligible for the sales-tax break include longtime PPE companies and those starting to make PPE, as well as drugmakers and producers of diagnostic tests, disinfectant, sterilizers and sanitizer machines, hospital equipment and some chemicals, according to IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano.

“We are hopeful this added benefit will not only reduce the financial hardships businesses are experiencing, but also help the expeditious manufacturing and delivery of these critical supplies,” he said Tuesday.

The IDA will charge no fees to companies applying for the COVID-19 sales-tax exemption. More information is available by emailing info@suffolkida.org.