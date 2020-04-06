Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The CEO and other executives of Henry Schein Inc. are taking temporary pay cuts in an effort to conserve cash, the Melville company said in a government filing Monday.

The distributor of supplies to the offices of dentists, physicians and clinics described the COVID-19 pandemic as an "unprecedented challenge" that is cutting sales around the world.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filing said chairman and CEO Stanley M. Bergman had agreed to a 100% reduction of his base salary minus amounts to cover his contributions to the company's benefit plans from April 6 through June 30.

Four other highly paid executives will have their salaries cut by 50% during the same period, while managers at the level of director through senior vice president will take reductions of 10% to 50%.

Henry Schein, Long Island's largest public company based on revenue, also said that in March it had "temporarily suspended" its share buyback program and it was rescinding its earnings forecast for 2020.

The company said it also was cutting payroll, but provided no details, and that it is decreasing spending capital projects and other items in an effort to increase "financial flexibility."

Using its global supply chain, Henry Schein, a co-founder of the Pandemic Supply Chain Network, has been ramping up distribution of blood and molecular tests for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Pandemic Supply Chain Network, a public-private partnership, was formed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2015.

Shares of Henry Schein rose 1.2% to $46.90 in Monday morning trading.