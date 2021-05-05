The Paycheck Protection Program has run out of money and only a small number of new loan applications are being approved, officials said on Wednesday.

The federal government’s marquee COVID-19 relief program for small businesses and nonprofits "has been exhausted," said the U.S. Small Business Administration, which oversees the PPP.

"After more than a year of operation and serving more than eight million small businesses, funding for the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted," the agency said, adding that outstanding loan applications will be processed.

"But new qualifying applications will only be funded through Community Development Financial Institutions," SBA said. CDFIs are nonbank lenders that aid the smallest businesses, some of which are owned by women, veterans or members of minority groups or are in poor neighborhoods.

The agency will no longer accept loan applications from banks, it said.

The federally guaranteed loans are up to $10 million for first-time borrowers and $2 million for second-time borrowers. They have an interest rate of 1% and are forgivable if the terms are met.

The PPP was begun a year ago and an additional $291 billion in guarantees were approved by Congress in December and March. The application deadline was extended to May 31 from March 31.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.