Business

Suffolk County offers a free webinar on starting a food-truck business

NY Strip food truck serves customers in Huntington

NY Strip food truck serves customers in Huntington Station last year. Credit: Johnny Milano

By James T. Madore
Starting a food-truck business is the subject of a July 7 webinar organized by Suffolk County.

The free event, which starts at 10 a.m., aims to help entrepreneurs open and operate a food truck.

To register go to nwsdy.li/foodtrucksuffolk.

The speakers will be Augie Ruckdeschel, farmland and open space coordinator, and Juliann Navarra, community development and planning specialist, of the county’s Economic Development and Planning Department, and Stephen Kane of the Health Department.

Interest in starting a food-truck business has increased with the advent of more outdoor dining due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “This webinar will help potential business owners navigate the process and address questions and concerns they might have.”

The county has nearly 230 food trucks.

