The Internal Revenue Service has issued economic stimulus payments to 7,737,476 New Yorkers, according to data released Friday.

Nationally, payments have gone out to nearly 130 million of the more than 150 million Americans eligible for checks under the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The federal package includes $300 billion in stimulus funding for single adults earning less than $99,000 annually and married couples making less than $198,000 annually. The one-time payments provide $1,200 per adult and $500 per child to individuals with annual incomes of up to $75,000 and to couples with annual incomes of up to $150,000. The value of remittances then decreases by $5 for every additional $100 of income, according to TurboTax.

The IRS said it began depositing payments on April 11 into bank accounts for which it had direct deposit information on file. The federal government started sending checks to others on April 24, addressing the first payments to those with the lowest incomes.

Americans have complained about technical glitches with the IRS website and delays in getting the stimulus. The IRS previously told lawmakers that the final batch of payments may not reach Americans until mid-September.

People waiting for checks in the mail will likely receive payments faster if they submit direct deposit information through the IRS's Get My Payment tool by noon Wednesday, according to the IRS.

“We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week."