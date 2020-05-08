TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
BusinessCoronavirus

IRS says stimulus payments have been sent to 7.74 million New Yorkers

The IRS has delivered nearly 130 million stimulus

The IRS has delivered nearly 130 million stimulus payments since April 11, the agency said.  Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com @SarinaTrangle
Print

The Internal Revenue Service has issued economic stimulus payments to 7,737,476  New Yorkers, according to data released Friday.

Nationally, payments have gone out to nearly 130 million of the more than 150 million Americans eligible for checks under the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The federal package includes $300 billion in stimulus funding for single adults earning less than $99,000 annually and married couples making less than $198,000 annually. The one-time payments provide  $1,200 per adult and $500 per child to individuals with annual incomes of up to $75,000 and to couples with annual incomes of up to $150,000. The value of remittances then decreases by $5 for every additional $100 of income, according to TurboTax.

The IRS said it began depositing payments on April 11 into bank accounts for which it had direct deposit information on file. The federal government started sending checks to others on April 24, addressing the first payments to those with the lowest incomes. 

Americans have complained about technical glitches with the IRS website and delays in getting the stimulus. The IRS previously told lawmakers that the final batch of payments may not reach Americans until mid-September.

People waiting for checks in the mail will likely receive payments faster if they submit direct deposit information through the IRS's Get My Payment tool by noon Wednesday, according to the IRS.

“We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week."

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search