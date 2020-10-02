TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
BusinessCoronavirus

U.S. stocks fall after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

A historic marker for Wall Street is shown

A historic marker for Wall Street is shown in Manhattan's financial district on May 26. Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
Print

Stocks are falling on Wall Street in early trading Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the country into even more uncertainty just as a divisive election season is heating up.

The S&P 500 was down 1.4% shortly after the opening bell. Traders sold riskier investments like tech stocks and shifted money into less volatile assets, like U.S. government bonds.

A report showing another slowdown of hiring by U.S. employers last month did little to brighten the mood. European markets were also falling, and the price of crude oil dropped.

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

John McCoy's painting of Pan American Airways' Dixie Soaring success: Port Washington made aviation history
"Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Your State: New app to help NY residents detect potential exposure to COVID-19
Rob Agostisi, left, and Nassau County Comptroller Jack Former Long Beach city managers say they won't get fair trial on LI
On Thursday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Jones Beach breast cancer walk to be held virtually
A Nassau County 1ST PCT officer was involved Cop injured after crash of patrol vehicle, police say
Michael McGuire, a Catholic from East Rockaway, said After diocese bankruptcy, LI Catholics still hopeful
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search