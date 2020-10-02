U.S. stocks fall after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Stocks are falling on Wall Street in early trading Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the country into even more uncertainty just as a divisive election season is heating up.
The S&P 500 was down 1.4% shortly after the opening bell. Traders sold riskier investments like tech stocks and shifted money into less volatile assets, like U.S. government bonds.
A report showing another slowdown of hiring by U.S. employers last month did little to brighten the mood. European markets were also falling, and the price of crude oil dropped.
