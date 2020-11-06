Nassau Suffolk Law Services, a nonprofit that offers free legal help, has scheduled two digital clinics designed to help tenants understand their rights during the pandemic.

The Brentwood Public Library will host the free presentations online: the first session will be in English on Nov. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.; the second in Spanish, on Nov. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Although government measures offer tenants protection from eviction, Nassau Suffolk Law Services said they are "not automatic" solutions and courts are once again scheduling cases.

Nassau Suffolk Law Services will offer guidance on federal and state eviction moratoriums in effect until 2021, which protect tenants who have been unable to pay rent because of COVID-19. The e-clinics will also discuss a new state law that may offer tenants additional support.

The legal group will explain the basics of landlord-tenant law, including leases, the legal process and eviction. But attorneys will not be able to answer questions about individual situations during the webinars.

To sign up for the clinic in English, visit nwsdy.li/rentENG. To sign up for the clinic in Spanish, visit nwsdy.li/rentSPAN.