BusinessCoronavirus

A whopping number of LIers -- 52,390 --filed for unemployment last week

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Last week, unemployment claims on Long Island shot up 3,605% from the same week last year, according to a state Labor Department report released Thursday. The Island, which reported a total of 52,390 new claims the week ended March 28, reported the largest percentage increase in new claims of any region in the state. 

During the same week a year ago, just 1,414 Long Islanders filed unemployment insurance claims, the state said. 

Out-of-work Islanders were part of the more than 6.6 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week, which doubled the 3.3 million record high set just one week prior. 

In total, nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance in the last two weeks, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. 

