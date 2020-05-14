So many New Yorkers have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic that the state has paid out more than $7.4 billion in unemployment benefits since March — three times more than it did during the entirety of 2019.

To date, the state Department of Labor payments — including traditional unemployment insurance, PUA, and the additional $600 in weekly payments under the federal CARES Act — overshadowing the total $2.1 billion in jobless benefits paid out last year.

Despite the record financial aid, the number of those needing help continues to rise as New Yorkers continue to file claims each week and a long-running backlog has prevented many from getting money when they most urgently need it.

“It is truly disappointing two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, calls continue to flood offices from desperate New Yorkers who have not received any assistance and who can no longer put food on the table,” state Senate Majority Leader John J. Flanagan (R-East Northport) said in a statement Wednesday.

More than 27,000 Long Islanders filed new jobless benefits last week, up slightly from the 26,585 who filed for aid the week prior.

Over the last 8 weeks, more than 287,000 Long Islanders – roughly a fifth of all working residents – filed for unemployment.