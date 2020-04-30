TODAY'S PAPER
BusinessCoronavirus

Another glut of U.S. unemployment applications is expected

People wait outside a WIN job center in

People wait outside a WIN job center in Pearl, Miss., on April 21. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is expected Thursday to issue another bleak report on the layoffs that have cut through America’s workforce since the coronavirus forced businesses across the country to shut down starting last month.

The Labor Department will likely report that several million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after more than 26 million applied for aid in the previous five weeks. All told, the layoffs add up to the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record.

Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed, and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled. An economic recovery may be months or years off, though governors in a few states have begun allowing some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

For April, economists say the unemployment rate could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all.

