Unemployment insurance recipients in New York have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, to certify for Lost Wages Assistance funds if they want the full payments released to their accounts this week, the state Labor Department announced.

Following last week's delays by the payment processer, Cleveland-based KeyBank, the New York Department of Labor Tweeted Monday night that the agency would be handling the disbursal of payments differently this week. As with the first round of LWA payments, which covered the weeks ended Aug. 2, 9 and 16, those who have been notified that they are pre-qualified don’t have to take further action to receive the $300 booster payment. This week's payments will cover the weeks ended Aug. 23, 30 and Sept. 6.

The agency said it will release funds on a rolling basis this week for the roughly 2.1 million unemployed New Yorkers who are pre-qualified for the aid.

For those individuals, the Labor Department will release $300 Tuesday, $300 on Wednesday and $300 on Thursday. Individuals only receive the extra funds if they were unemployed during the six weeks covered by LWA.

People who must certify that their employment status was impacted by the coronavirus have a deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday to receive payments on Thursday. If certification for LWA eligibility occurs later, funds will be released on a rolling basis starting Friday.

Payments appear in bank accounts or pre-paid KeyBank debit cards one to two days after the funds appear on their Labor Department accounts, the agency said.

LWA gives eligible New Yorkers receiving unemployment insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance an additional $300 in weekly aid for up to six weeks. The FEMA-backed program has had every state but South Dakota apply for the jobless benefits boost.