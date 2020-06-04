Long Island saw a major drop in the number of newly filed unemployment claims last week, marking the first time in the last 9 weeks that new jobless claims have been below 10,000.

Last week, 9,886 Islanders filed for unemployment last week, a drop of almost 59% from the number who filed claims the previous week, when there were 24,100 claims, according to state Labor Department data. The last time the number of new claims was under 10,000 was during the week of March 21, when the number of new claims reached 7,761.

In total, 350,000 Long Islanders have filed jobless claims over the last 11 weeks.

Weekly jobless claims on the Island hit an all-time of 59,526 the week ended April 11.

In April, the latest month data is available, the unemployment rate on the Island reached 16%, more than quadruple the 3.8% rate reported before the economic effects of COVID-19 took effect in March.

Economists say that it is likely the number of unemployed residents is much higher than official state numbers suggest because only those unemployed who are also looking for work are factored into the unemployment rate.

More than 262,000 jobs, or nearly 20% of the local job market, were lost in April, according to Labor Department data.