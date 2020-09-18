New York State has been approved for three additional weeks of Lost Wages Assistance and has paid nearly $1.9 billion of the FEMA-backed supplemental unemployment benefit to New Yorkers this week, the state Labor Department announced Friday.

The federally funded program, known as LWA, gives eligible New Yorkers receiving unemployment insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an additional $300 in weekly aid for a limited period. FEMA, which funds the program, previously said it would give states six weeks of the additional jobless funds. New York announced Thursday that the first three weeks of payments – covering the weeks ended Aug. 2, 9 and 16 – would start hitting New Yorkers’ bank accounts within days.

Now, the state has confirmed that the benefit for the remaining three weeks — those ended on Aug. 23, 30 and Sept. 6 — will be sent out to eligible aid claimants starting next week.

"While plagued with administrative roadblocks, the federal Lost Wages Assistance program is now finally providing unemployed families with much-needed support — and it is unconscionable for the Federal government to once again cut Americans off from this support," state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement released Friday.

"Leaders in Washington, D.C., must pass a comprehensive package that supports unemployed families and the state and local governments that are hurting from this pandemic," she said.

Approximately 2.4 million New Yorkers were eligible for a portion or all of the first 3 weeks of the aid boost. According to the Labor Department, roughly 2.3 million are eligible for the last 3 weeks of the program.