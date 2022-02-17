TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
BusinessCoronavirus

Weekly U.S. jobless claims up, but remain historically low

A hiring sign is placed at a booth

A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair on Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles.  Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy.

Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 for the week ending Feb. 12, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised upward to 225,000 the previous week.

Yet the four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 10,500 to 243,250. It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

In total, fewer than 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 26,000 from the previous week.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000. The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4% from 3.9%, as more people began looking for work, but not all of them securing jobs right away.

Even as omicron variant spread quickly earlier this winter, employers have been eager to hire. That winter spike in infections briefly tripped up the country’s strong recovery from 2020′s virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. The U.S. economy expanded 5.7% in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2% surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

An overheated U.S. economy has spawned inflation not seen in four decades, leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that have fueled hiring and growth, but also stubborn inflation.

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Delays are expected on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch
Cops: Man shot dead by traveling companion on LIRR train
The former Dowling College campus in Oakdale, seen
Dowling campus' new owner undecided on property's future, caretaker says
A team of students from Sewanhaka High School
School Notebook: LI teams winners in NASA challenge
FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, 33, died on Wednesday
Officials: FDNY firefighter from LI dies after battling house fire
Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre reopened in both
Police: Sunrise Highway reopens after tanker truck fire
ONLINE: FUNNY GIRL Discussion about the real life
Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27
Didn’t find what you were looking for?