A free, online Executive MBA program for veterans who are small-business owners is accepting applications for Zoom classes that start in August.

The Streetwise MBA Program was developed by the nonprofit Veteran Entrepreneurial Training and Resource Network, or VETRN, in Massachusetts with support from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The program has held in-person classes for veterans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire since 2015. But with the coronavirus pandemic, the program is going online and expanding to include veterans in New York State, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Streetwise MBA is open to veterans and their immediate family members whose business has operated for at least one year and generated $75,000 or more in revenue.

The application may be found at vetrn.org/apply/ and information requests should be sent to lelandg@vetrn.org. Up to 25 participants will be accepted, according to an SBA spokesman.

Beth Goldberg, SBA’s New York district director, said VETRN has added virus-related coursework on crisis management and how to work with lenders and others when your business is in financial distress. It will continue to provide instruction in how to build operational capacity, increase revenues, manage cash flow and create sustainable jobs, she said.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the pathways” for veterans “to transition to successful civilian life," Goldberg said. "I encourage all veterans in metro New York to apply for this first-of-its-kind online program.” Suffolk has the most veterans among New York's 62 counties.

VETRN founder Leland Goldberg said the MBA program aims to help veterans become successful in growing their small businesses.

“Years ago, I also benefited from the type of business mentoring support that the VETRN Streetwise MBA program offers," he said in a statement. "Making the same mentoring support available to qualifying veterans and family members at no cost has been a rewarding experience.” Goldberg served in the Army during the Vietnam War and went on to lead 14 companies.

SBA is donating $100,000 to VETRN from President Donald Trump’s $400,000 annual salary, which he gives back to the federal government.