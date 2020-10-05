TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
BusinessCoronavirus
Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.

Retail Roundup: Luggage business packs it in after 52 years

E. Vincent Luggage was founded more than 50

E. Vincent Luggage was founded more than 50 years ago, but the business has taken a big hit from the COVID pandemic, said owner Donald Casati. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Print

Business at E. Vincent Luggage was bustling just a year ago, the owner said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic changed the Westbury luggage store and repair shop’s fortunes, so much so that it will close this month, 52 years after the first location opened in Westchester County, owner Donald Casati said.

Sales have fallen 90% because a decline in travel has meant less consumer need for new luggage or repairs, said Casati, 62.

"I used to have two full-time repairmen who could never keep up with all the work. Now I have one man one day a week," he said.

E. Vincent sells high-end and mid-priced luggage brands, such as Briggs & Riley, TravelPro, Eagle Creek, Delsey and Samsonite.

The shop also is an official warranty repair center for several brands, including Samsonite, TravelPro, Delsey, American Tourister, Briggs & Riley and Tumi. The shop also does non-warranty repairs of luggage and purses directly for the owners.

"We’re really experts in this field. We’re like a disappearing expertise," Casati said.

His father, Dominick Casati, and a business partner, Elliott Rubin, founded the business in New Rochelle, Westchester County, in 1968.

The inspiration for the luggage store’s name came from Rubin’s first name and Dominick Casati’s middle name, Vincent.

Dominick Casati bought Rubin out of the business around 1973, said Donald Casati, whose father is deceased.

At one point, E. Vincent had six stores, including locations in Brooklyn, Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, and Rockville Centre.

In 2019, the only store that remained open, in Rockville Centre, moved to Westbury, 435-B Old Country Road.

"The world’s changed. We’ve closed stores as they’ve become unprofitable," Casati said.

Not knowing when the pandemic would end and sales would return to normal, Casati decided to close the final chapter on E. Vincent’s story.

Casati received $36,000 in May from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provides low-interest loans to help small businesses affected by the pandemic keep employees on their payrolls. The money doesn’t have to be repaid as long as the employer retains 75% of its employees.

But the money wasn't enough to keep the luggage store open, Casati said.

The shop’s going-out-of-business sale has brought in lots of longtime customers, many of whom are lamenting the store’s impending closing, he said.

"I’m telling you it’s been like a mortuary in here," he said.

Worldwide, travel has been hard hit by the pandemic.

Spending on U.S. travel is projected to fall 40% to $583 billion in 2020 compared to last year, while international inbound spending is expected to decline 75% to $39 billion, according to the U.S. Travel Association, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group.

The number of trips in the United States taken by U.S. residents is projected to fall 30% to 1.6 billion, which will be the lowest number since 1991, which also was a recession year, according to the association.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.
By Tory N. Parrish @ToryParrish1

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

State and local officials unnounce the completion of Westbury unveils renovated community center complex
Police at the scene in Brentwood after a Cops: Woman drove drunk with 3 kids in car before crashing through house
Suffolk County police investigate scene where a pedestrian Police: Pedestrian injured in Central Islip hit and run
Hillary Clinton shortly after she became ill during Janison: Trump's COVID case may have limited impact
School buses are parked in a bus depot List: COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools
Giuseppe "Joe" Oppedisano and his daughter Tina Maria One dead after seaplane crashes in Whitestone, officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search