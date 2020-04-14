Commack Walmart to close for cleaning, chain says

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Walmart will temporarily close its store in Commack for cleaning as Long Island contends with a high rate of coronavirus cases, a spokesman for the discount retailer said Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily close our store in Commack, New York for one day – on Tuesday, April 14 – to allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store. It will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time,” the spokesman said.

The store at 85 Crooked Hill Road will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday with an hour of shopping reserved for senior citizens, a demographic at higher risk of contracting the virus, he said. The senior shopping hour is normally held on Tuesdays.

The store will reopen to the general public at 7 a.m., the spokesman said.

He declined to say why the Commack store is the only one of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc.’s 13 stores on Long Island – 12 Walmarts and one Sam’s Club – to be closed for the cleaning.

“I can say that we take into account a variety of issues when deciding to proactively close a location for a day, including positive Covid cases, staffing levels, in-stock levels in the store and other factors,” the spokesman said.

About 100 people work at the Commack store, which is approximately 142,000 square feet in size and opened in January 2007, he said.

When the Commack store reopens Wednesday, Walmart will conduct health screenings and temperature checks on all employees, who will be provided with facemasks and gloves, the spokesman said.

“We will continue working closely with health officials and adjusting how we serve the community, while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” he said.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in New York state, more than 195,000, exceeds the numbers of every country in the world, excluding the United States.

Most infections in the state are centered around the New York City metro area.

As of Monday, Commack had the 12th highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, 321, among all communities in Suffolk County.

The virus is spread most often by an infected person coughing or sneezing, releasing droplets of saliva or mucus to people nearby, typically within 6 feet, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The virus also can be transmitted by a person touching a contaminated surface and then touching his eyes, nose or mouth.

Over the past several weeks at its stores, Walmart has installed Plexiglas barriers at checkout lanes between cashiers and customers; limited the number of shoppers in stores to five per 1,000 square feet; and restricted aisles to one-way traffic in some stores to help stop the spread of the virus.

The retailer has 5,355 stores, including 599 Sam’s Clubs, nationwide.