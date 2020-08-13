TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
BusinessCoronavirus

Long Island's weekly unemployment claims drop 30% 

Though lower, last week's claims were still almost

Though lower, last week's claims were still almost four times what they were during the same week last year. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Weekly unemployment claims on Long Island have declined to their lowest level since the pandemic began as state officials and policy experts wrestle with the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order calling for a temporary extension of unemployment payments.

Jobless claims on Long Island fell to 5,300 last week, a decrease of about 30% from the more than 7,600 initial claims filed the week before. The new data, released by the state Labor Department Thursday, shows that claims have declined for the fifth week in a row.

Still, claims remain much higher than is normal. During the same period last year – the week ended Aug. 8 – unemployment claims hit 1,400.

The week's decline in claims comes just after the $600 federally funded enhancement payment to the unemployed ended on July 31.

The $600 came out of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, and congressional approval would be needed to resume or replace  that bonus. With that federal enhancement, eligible New Yorkers received anywhere from $782 to $1,104 a week in jobless payments.

Since the program ended, weekly payments have dropped to disbursements ranging from $182 to $504, New York’s regular unemployment benefit.

Congress is currently in negotiations over extending the federal benefit, though no deal appears to have gained much traction.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

More news

Beachgoers in Long Beach Thursday leave just before Swimmers warned after sharks sighted near Long Beach 
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that the Cuomo: New cases remain low as NY records new high of coronavirus tests
Here are 31 tips and chores to conquer 31 tips and gardening chores for August 
Police investigate a deadly crash on the Wantagh Police: One man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
Stores along East Meadow Avenue seen from Veterans East Meadow boasts good food, fun, high-achieving schools
Deborah Galloway visits St. David AME Zion Cemetery Telling their stories: Research highlights the role of enslaved people on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search