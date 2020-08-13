Weekly unemployment claims on Long Island have declined to their lowest level since the pandemic began as state officials and policy experts wrestle with the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order calling for a temporary extension of unemployment payments.

Jobless claims on Long Island fell to 5,300 last week, a decrease of about 30% from the more than 7,600 initial claims filed the week before. The new data, released by the state Labor Department Thursday, shows that claims have declined for the fifth week in a row.

Still, claims remain much higher than is normal. During the same period last year – the week ended Aug. 8 – unemployment claims hit 1,400.

The week's decline in claims comes just after the $600 federally funded enhancement payment to the unemployed ended on July 31.

The $600 came out of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, and congressional approval would be needed to resume or replace that bonus. With that federal enhancement, eligible New Yorkers received anywhere from $782 to $1,104 a week in jobless payments.

Since the program ended, weekly payments have dropped to disbursements ranging from $182 to $504, New York’s regular unemployment benefit.

Congress is currently in negotiations over extending the federal benefit, though no deal appears to have gained much traction.