When the pandemic hit and people hunkered down at home, Brooke Cassidy wondered about the fate of the family’s Wild Birds Unlimited store in Oakdale. They closed the showroom from last March until late June.

In January, Cassidy became owner of the store, which is one of two Wild Birds Unlimited franchises on Long Island (the other is in Syosset). From the time her parents bought the store in 2006, she worked alongside them. Now Cassidy is in the driver’s seat, though her father works for the operation part-time.

The specialty retailer, which offers bird food and products like feeders, baths and houses, has tried to stay one step ahead of an ever-changing business environment. Not long before COVID’s onset, Wild Birds launched its e-commerce site and began delivery services. They pushed deeper into e-commerce and deliveries and began curbside services. Four months into the pandemic they added new products.

Cassidy shares their survival strategies.

How was the business impacted by the onset of COVID?

We stopped in-person shopping and it was just Dad and me working regular store hours, without our four employees. We started offering curbside service. People could call in or order online and pick up their order. We began vigorously promoting our online store, and that significantly increased demand for deliveries, which Dad and I personally did. We wanted to maintain contact with our customers. We ring the bell, walk away and wave at them from a distance.

What helped you make these transitions?

The backing of our franchise was key. They provided marketing and signage for our curbside and delivery services, as well as when the showroom closed. They enabled us to communicate effectively with our customers at no additional cost.

How else did the franchise assist you?

The franchise came up with a new product, a Share the Joy! gift box. There are four different options: Blaze Hot Pepper, Hummingbird, Winter Bird Food Sampler and the Woodpecker Box with Hot Pepper Food. Each box has several items. For example, the Woodpecker box comes with a loaded bird feeder, food and accessories. People place their order and I handle shipping. It’s a clever gift and it’s been well received.

During this difficult time, has there an upside?

People are spending more time at home, enhancing their environment and developing hobbies. There’s new interest in backyard bird feeding. It’s relaxing to watch birds in your backyard. It’s a little solace that everyone needs right now. People may also have room in their budgets for a hobby because they are doing less of other things like going to see a Broadway show. Our online business grew 200%. Even after the showroom reopened, people continue to shop online. Financially, we’re probably up around 25%. We’re busier than ever — our employees returned when we reopened. But what is also exciting is that we are increasingly sharing the joy of bird feeding. Our mission is to save songbirds, some 3 billion of them have been lost over the last 50 years due to habitat destruction. So to see more people feeding. That’s a win-win.

What helped you navigate the pandemic?

I always knew I could rely on my family, but now I really know. Having my dad and my daughter working in the business has been huge for me. I’ve also learned to take advantage of any tools your franchise offers. I don’t think I would have gotten through the pandemic without them. I’m optimistic. We are getting new customers daily. I love what I do. I cherish my time in my backyard feeding the birds — it’s what I do for self-care.