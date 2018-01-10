TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Courtyard by Marriott opens near court complex in Central Islip

The exterior of the new 125-room Courtyard by

The exterior of the new 125-room Courtyard by Marriott Long Island Islip/Courthouse Complex hotel in Central Islip is pictured Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
A new 125-room hotel opened its doors to guests in Central Islip on Wednesday.

The four-story Courtyard by Marriott Long Island Islip/Courthouse Complex, located at 11 Court House Dr., is owned and managed by the Briad Group, a Livingston, New Jersey-based hospitality and restaurant firm. Construction of the hotel began in summer 2016, and was completed in December.

Susan Fierros, general manager of the Courtyard and the neighboring Residence Inn by Marriott, said Monday the new hotel’s staff was “doing test meals to make sure the entire staff is prepared for our guests to start arriving.”

Fierros said the hotel already had guests reserved to stay at the lodging and that employees are completing training.

The hotel features seven premium rooms, two outdoor firepits, outside barbeque stations, a bistro and bar.

