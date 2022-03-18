Glen Cove physician sentenced in $3.8M COVID aid fraud

A physician who lives in Glen Cove was sentenced to four years and three months in prison on Friday for fraudulently obtaining $3.8 million in pandemic-relief loans and grants, the most serious case of its kind on Long Island to date.

Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas, 48, also was ordered to pay restitution of about $3.5 million during the sentencing at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

Zarkadas lied on 11 successful applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans and COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and then used the money to purchase fancy watches, a yacht and even settle a drug case brought by federal prosecutors, according to a sentencing memo from prosecutors.

The sentencing of Zarkadas by U.S. District Court Judge Gary R. Brown comes as the administration of President Joe Bideni steps up efforts to crack down on fraud in federal pandemic-relief programs, which have awarded billions of dollars to struggling businesses and nonprofits across the country.

In November, Zarkadas, who has a medical office in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud. He faced up to 30 years in prison.

The physician already has forfeited $200,000, three Rolex watches and one Cartier watch, states the sentencing memo.

Zarkadas, who prosecutors said has a net worth of $2 million, sought the COVID-19 loans and grants at the pandemic’s height, between March 30, 2020 and July 20, 2020.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The assistance was meant to help employers to pay employees’ salaries and to survive a period when all nonessential businesses were shut down to slow the coronavirus’ spread. Health care businesses, such as Zarkadas’ practice, were deemed to be essential.

Zarkadas lied on the loan applications about the number of people employed in his medical practice, the size of the payroll and how he planned to use the funds. He also falsified the tax returns that accompanied the applications, the sentencing memo states.

The PPP consisted of bank loans guaranteed by the federal government and forgivable if used primarily to keep employees on the payroll or to rehire them. The EIDL loans are from the U.S. Treasury and included a grant of up to $10,000 per applicant.

Both pandemic-relief programs are overseen by the U.S. Small Businesses Administration, which together with the Department of Justice, FBI and Internal Revenue Service, has been investigating instances of fraud.